Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches four passes Sunday

Gronkowski caught four of his five targets for a team-high 80 receiving yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.

Gronkowski is off to a solid start this season and remains a fantasy lineup lock as long as he can remain healthy. His top backup, Dwayne Allen, is still looking for his first catch of the season, while UDFA/depth TE Jacob Hollister has caught two passes for 24 yards to date.