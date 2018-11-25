Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches TD in return
Gronkowski (back/ankle) caught three of seven targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
Gronkowski looked effective in his first game action since Oct. 29, hauling in a 34-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. His seven targets led the team, but Gronk finished third behind wide receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon in both catches and yards. The oft-injured tight end is still a strong fantasy play when he's able to suit up, so deploy him if he's playing in Week 13 against the Vikings.
