Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches three passes Sunday
Gronkowski caught three of his seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
While Gronkowski didn't turn in a big effort statistically, he was on the field for 71 of 74 of the Patriots' snaps on offense Sunday and made his mark as the lead blocker on Brandin' Cooks' 11-yard TD. He'll have an opportunity to make a bigger splash this coming weekend against the Chargers, before Patriots head into their bye in Week 9.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Scores twice in Week 6 win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go this week•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he's good to go•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to limited practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as nonparticipant at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for Tuesday practice•
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...