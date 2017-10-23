Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches three passes Sunday

Gronkowski caught three of his seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

While Gronkowski didn't turn in a big effort statistically, he was on the field for 71 of 74 of the Patriots' snaps on offense Sunday and made his mark as the lead blocker on Brandin' Cooks' 11-yard TD. He'll have an opportunity to make a bigger splash this coming weekend against the Chargers, before Patriots head into their bye in Week 9.