Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches two passes in Week 17
Gronkowski hauled in both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets.
Gronkowski thus finishes up the regular season with 47 catches on 72 targets for 682 yards and three TDs in 13 games. Those numbers are well below the 29-year-old's usual lofty standards, but Gronkowski still figures to be a key cog in the Patriots' offense once the team returns to action Jan. 13, in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The tight end, who played through various aches and pains this season, will no doubt benefit from the added healing time/rest the Patriots' first-round bye provides.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Blanked by Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Can't replicate Week 14 success•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: All-Pro tight end, unreliable safety•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...