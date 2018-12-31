Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches two passes in Week 17

Gronkowski hauled in both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets.

Gronkowski thus finishes up the regular season with 47 catches on 72 targets for 682 yards and three TDs in 13 games. Those numbers are well below the 29-year-old's usual lofty standards, but Gronkowski still figures to be a key cog in the Patriots' offense once the team returns to action Jan. 13, in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The tight end, who played through various aches and pains this season, will no doubt benefit from the added healing time/rest the Patriots' first-round bye provides.