Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to play Sunday

Gronkowski (ankle/back) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 16 injury report.

It's an outcome that confirms that the tight end's limitations at practice Thursday were maintenance-related. Gronkowski is thus slated to see his usual heavy allotment of snaps Sunday against the Bills. Though his numbers this season have been modest by his standards, Gronkowski maintains a solid enough weekly floor to merit continued placement in fantasy lineups.

