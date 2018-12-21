Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to play Sunday
Gronkowski (ankle/back) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 16 injury report.
It's an outcome that confirms that the tight end's limitations at practice Thursday were maintenance-related. Gronkowski is thus slated to see his usual heavy allotment of snaps Sunday against the Bills. Though his numbers this season have been modest by his standards, Gronkowski maintains a solid enough weekly floor to merit continued placement in fantasy lineups.
