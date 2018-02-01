Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Clears concussion protocol
Gronkowski has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is slated to play in Super Bowl LII, NFL.com reports.
Per the report, Gronkowski is in line to meet with the media Thursday afternoon, with the level of his practice participation (to be revealed later) of note. In any case, whether he's listed as a limited participant or a full one Thursday, the star tight end is now in line to be available for Sunday's contest.
