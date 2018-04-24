Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Commits to playing in 2018

Gronkowski announced via his Instagram account Tuesday that he'll play in 2018, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

After meeting with coach Bill Belichick, Gronkowski committed to suiting up in the fall, ending months of speculation about his status. Whether or not the tight end would return was up in the air due to presumed dissatisfaction with Belichick and a desire for a new deal. Though Gronkowski put any questions about himself to rest with Tuesday's announcement, the Patriots will be waiting with bated breath for Tom Brady to make his own decision for the upcoming season. Assuming the band gets back together, the trio will be aiming for a third Super Bowl appearance in a row, and fourth in five campaigns.