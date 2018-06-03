Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Confirms minicamp attendance
Gronkowski confirmed Sunday that he will attend mandatory minicamp, ESPN reports. "We've got mandatory minicamp this week. So I'll be there this week," Gronkowski said. "I'll be full go. I'm looking forward to it. Can't wait to get back to work. I'm excited."
Gronkowski wasn't present for the team's OTAs earlier this offseason and is also working towards a new contract with the Patriots, though it doesn't appear any of that will impact his availability for minicamp. That means Gronkowski will rejoin the team in the near future and should immediately jump back in as one of star quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets after pulling in 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.
