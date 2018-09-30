Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Dealing with ankle injury as Week 5 approaches

The Patriots approach Week 5 with a banged up tight end corps, with Gronkowski dealing with an ankle injury and Jacob Hollister bothered by a chest issue.

That currently leaves Dwayne Allen as the team's healthiest tight end, and it will be worth watching the Patriots' roster moves in the coming days. The team plays again Thursday against the Colts and if Gronkowski's injury is one that could cause him to miss any time, the team figures to added depth at the tight end position.