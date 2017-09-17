Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Dealing with groin injury
Though Gronkowski declined to comment specifically on the groin injury that forced him out of Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, he did state afterward, "but I'm good," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
On the plus side, Gronkowski avoided re-injuring his back, but the star tight end's status will definitely be in the spotlight as Week 3's home game against the Texans approaches. Prior to exiting Sunday's tilt in the third quarter, Gronkowski was having a strong outing, hauling in six of his nine targets for 116 yards, including a 53-yard TD.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says groin injury isn't serious•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Next update likely coming Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Exits game with groin injury•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited in season-opening loss•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees 33 snaps Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Slated to play Friday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...