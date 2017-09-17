Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Dealing with groin injury

Though Gronkowski declined to comment specifically on the groin injury that forced him out of Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, he did state afterward, "but I'm good," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, Gronkowski avoided re-injuring his back, but the star tight end's status will definitely be in the spotlight as Week 3's home game against the Texans approaches. Prior to exiting Sunday's tilt in the third quarter, Gronkowski was having a strong outing, hauling in six of his nine targets for 116 yards, including a 53-yard TD.