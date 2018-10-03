Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Deemed questionable for Thursday

Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts.

Gronkowski was also a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report. For now, he should be treated as a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, so those looking to utilize the tight end in Week 5 lineups will want to monitor his status closely leading up to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. Dwayne Allen would be the next man up on the depth chart if Gronkowski is forced to sit out, though Allen doesn't project as much of a factor in the passing game.

More News
Our Latest Stories