Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Doesn't return to Sunday's game

Gronkowski, who left Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins with an ankle injury, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, finished the contest with four catches on seven targets for 44 yards.

Following his exit, Gronkowski spent the remainder of the contest in the Patriots' locker room. Given the game context, that could have been precautionary, but the tight end's status will be worth tracking closely, especially with the Patriots on a short week, with their next game slated for Thursday night in Indianapolis.