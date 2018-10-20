Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Doesn't travel with team
Gronkowski (ankle/back) is "highly unlikely" to play Sunday after not traveling with the team to Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gronkowski is still officially considered questionable as he deals with back and ankle issues, but at this point he is certainly trending in the wrong direction. Schefter also reports the Patriots are unwilling to rule out their star tight end until seeing how he feels on game day, but fantasy owners should have a contingency plan ready to go for Sunday's early slate of games.
