Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Doubtful for Sunday
Gronkowski (ankle/back) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Gronkowksi didn't travel with the team to Chicago, but the Patriots are apparently still holding out some hope for their star tight end since they have yet to rule him out. Fellow tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) was downgraded to out, likely leaving Dwayne Allen as the team's lone pure tight end for Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable with ankle, back issues•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finishes strong•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...