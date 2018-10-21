Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Doubtful for Sunday

Gronkowski (ankle/back) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Gronkowksi didn't travel with the team to Chicago, but the Patriots are apparently still holding out some hope for their star tight end since they have yet to rule him out. Fellow tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) was downgraded to out, likely leaving Dwayne Allen as the team's lone pure tight end for Sunday.

