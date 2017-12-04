Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Draws one-game suspension

Gronkowski has been suspended for one game as the result of his late hit on Buffalo's Tre'Davious White in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Per the report, Gronkowski will appeal his suspension, but in the meantime, those who normally rely on the Patriots' star tight end will need to look for alternate arrangements in Week 14. His backup, Dwayne Allen, is an option on that front, but there's no guarantee he'd be a big part of the New England passing game in the absence of Gronkowski next Monday against the Dolphins. Gronkowski likely will get final word on the appeal by midweek, freelance NFL reporter Jason La Canfora reports.