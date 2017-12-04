Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Draws one-game suspension
Gronkowski has been suspended for one game as the result of his late hit on Buffalo's Tre'Davious White in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Per the report, Gronkowski will appeal his suspension, but in the meantime, those who normally rely on the Patriots' star tight end will need to look for alternate arrangements in Week 14. His backup, Dwayne Allen, is an option on that front, but there's no guarantee he'd be a big part of the New England passing game in the absence of Gronkowski next Monday against the Dolphins. Gronkowski likely will get final word on the appeal by midweek, freelance NFL reporter Jason La Canfora reports.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: May be suspended•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Explodes for season-high totals in win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he's good to go•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...