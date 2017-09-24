Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Eight catches in wild win

Gronkowski caught eight of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

Gronkowski was denied in the end zone on 2nd and goal, but came right back with a five-yard touchdown on the next play to cap New England's first drive. While he was heavily involved in the offense the rest of the way, the tight end's contributions were overshadowed by two-touchdown performances from wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan. Looking healthy after exiting last week's win over the Saints early with a groin injury, Gronkowski is a surefire TE1 regardless of opponent.