Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Enters concussion protocol
Gronkowski has entered concussion protocol, but there's optimism the tight end will be cleared in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
Gronkowski absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. His chances of being cleared in time are benefitted by the fact he'll have an extra week of rest with the Super Bowl still two weeks away.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Won't return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suffers potential head injury•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Held without a catch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: No longer on injury report•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...