Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Enters concussion protocol

Gronkowski has entered concussion protocol, but there's optimism the tight end will be cleared in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Gronkowski absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. His chances of being cleared in time are benefitted by the fact he'll have an extra week of rest with the Super Bowl still two weeks away.