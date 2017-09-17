Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Exits game with groin injury

Gronkowski was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a groin injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit, Gronkowski hauled in six passes (on nine targets) for 116 yards and a 53-yard TD. More on Gronkowski's status as we know it, but with the Patriots up by 20 points in the fourth quarter, we suspect that the tight end isn't likely to return to Sunday's contest.