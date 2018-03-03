Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected back in 2018
The Patriots are expecting Gronkowski to return for the 2018 season, though the tight end hasn't officially informed the team of his intentions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Following New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, Gronkowski said he would take some time off to determine his future in football and was unwilling to commit to playing in 2018. There have been rumblings that Gronkowski, who remains on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory despite having battled numerous injuries during his eight-year career, is interested in pursuing opportunities in the entertainment world, though the 28-year-old has yet to verify those rumors. While Rapoport's report provides some optimism that the Patriots will have their top red-zone target in the fold for at least one more season, a formal announcement from Gronkowski regarding his playing status doesn't appear imminent.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Hauls in two touchdowns during SB LII loss•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go for Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Appears at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimistic about playing Sunday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....