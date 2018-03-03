Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected back in 2018

The Patriots are expecting Gronkowski to return for the 2018 season, though the tight end hasn't officially informed the team of his intentions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Following New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, Gronkowski said he would take some time off to determine his future in football and was unwilling to commit to playing in 2018. There have been rumblings that Gronkowski, who remains on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory despite having battled numerous injuries during his eight-year career, is interested in pursuing opportunities in the entertainment world, though the 28-year-old has yet to verify those rumors. While Rapoport's report provides some optimism that the Patriots will have their top red-zone target in the fold for at least one more season, a formal announcement from Gronkowski regarding his playing status doesn't appear imminent.