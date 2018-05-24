Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to attend minicamp

Gronkowski is skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program, but the Patriots expect the tight end to attend mandatory minicamp, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I'm pretty sure he'll be here as well [for the minicamp]," owner Robert Kraft said Wednesday

The rumor mill swirled in New England following Super Bowl LII, with both Tom Brady and Gronkowski waiting until April to commit to playing in 2018. When healthy, Gronkowski consistently has been Brady's top target in the passing attack, reeling off four 1,000-yard seasons and recording at least 10 touchdowns five times in eight campaigns. Although Gronkowski reached the former threshold last year, he hasn't achieved double-digit end-zone visits since 2015. Even if he stays away from Foxboro the next month, he'll reunite with Brady in late July once training camp begins in earnest.