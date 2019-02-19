Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to make 2019 decision soon

Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus expects the tight end to make a decision on retirement within the next couple weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gronkowski presumably hopes to avoid a repeat of last offseason when he waited until late April to confirm his intention of playing in 2018. There have been a few small hints that he's leaning toward playing at least one more season, including his presence at the Patriots' facility in Foxborough to receive treatment for a thigh injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. It sounds like he will announce his decision some time before the start of the new league year March 13.