Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to make 2019 decision soon
Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus expects the tight end to make a decision on retirement within the next couple weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Gronkowski presumably hopes to avoid a repeat of last offseason when he waited until late April to confirm his intention of playing in 2018. There have been a few small hints that he's leaning toward playing at least one more season, including his presence at the Patriots' facility in Foxborough to receive treatment for a thigh injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. It sounds like he will announce his decision some time before the start of the new league year March 13.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Spotted at team facility•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Game-changing catch in SB LIII win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Makes six catches•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: One catch in playoff win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches two passes in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Blanked by Buffalo•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII