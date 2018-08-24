Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Friday
Gronkowski is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.
It remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll see while working with QB Tom Brady and the Patriots' other healthy starters Friday, so Gronkowski isn't necessarily the preseason lineup lock that he'll become once the regular season rolls around.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rested in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Reports to camp as expected•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not holding out•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back in business•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Confirms minicamp attendance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 6 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR
If DeAndre Hopkins falls to you at No. 7 in a PPR draft you may want to start thinking about...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
No David Johnson, no Antonio Brown, no problem! Dave Richard lays out the keys to having successful...
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 9 overall in a PPR league...