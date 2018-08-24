Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Friday

Gronkowski is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.

It remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll see while working with QB Tom Brady and the Patriots' other healthy starters Friday, so Gronkowski isn't necessarily the preseason lineup lock that he'll become once the regular season rolls around.

