Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Monday
Gronkowski (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bills, but it's expected the tight end will be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports, citing a source.
After a limited showing Saturday in the Patriots' final practice of Week 8, Gronkowski said that he felt well enough to return from a one-game absence, so Rapoport's report offers further optimism on that front. So long as Gronkowski doesn't incur a setback during his pregame workout, he'll likely be active and handle the bulk of the snaps at tight end, resulting in Dwayne Allen falling back into a reserve role. Because the Patriots enter the matchup with Buffalo as double-digit favorites, however, there's reason to think Gronkowski's workload could be restricted in the second half if New England leads by a comfortable margin.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Intends on playing Monday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited practice participant•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has 'shot' to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8