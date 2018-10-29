Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Monday

Gronkowski (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bills, but it's expected the tight end will be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports, citing a source.

After a limited showing Saturday in the Patriots' final practice of Week 8, Gronkowski said that he felt well enough to return from a one-game absence, so Rapoport's report offers further optimism on that front. So long as Gronkowski doesn't incur a setback during his pregame workout, he'll likely be active and handle the bulk of the snaps at tight end, resulting in Dwayne Allen falling back into a reserve role. Because the Patriots enter the matchup with Buffalo as double-digit favorites, however, there's reason to think Gronkowski's workload could be restricted in the second half if New England leads by a comfortable margin.

