Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Week 6

Gronkowski (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite his injury designation, Gronkowski never seemed at much risk of sitting out Week 6 after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday through Friday. Rapoport's report should give fantasy owners some added peace of mind in keeping Gronkowski active, as the first two waves of Sunday games will have already concluded when the Patriots and Chiefs kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT.