Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Week 6

Gronkowski (thigh) is expected to play in Week 6's matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Gronkowski wasn't able to take the field Thursday night against the Buccaneers due to a thigh contusion. Some good news has arrived for fantasy owners everywhere though, as the Patriots expect the star tight end to return to action in 10 days when the team heads to New York to take on the Jets. However, expected is far from guaranteed, especially for a player with an injury history such as Gronkowski's. Look for more updates on his status to come when the Patriots begin practice next week.