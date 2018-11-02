Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to practice Friday

Gronkowski (back) is expected to practice Friday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Gronkowski sat out practice Thursday after getting in a limited session the day before, so it's a good sign that he will likely get some work in Friday. The Patriots will reveal Gronkowski's status for Sunday's matchup with the Packers after Friday's session comes to a close.

