Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to practice Friday
Gronkowski (back) is expected to practice Friday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Gronkowski sat out practice Thursday after getting in a limited session the day before, so it's a good sign that he will likely get some work in Friday. The Patriots will reveal Gronkowski's status for Sunday's matchup with the Packers after Friday's session comes to a close.
