Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to sit out preseason opener
Gronkowski isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, NESN.com reports.
That's nothing unusual, as the Patriots have typically avoided exposing their star tight end to injury during preseason tilts. On the plus side, Gronkowski has been looking good in training camp, plus he's been paying more attention to his diet and tweaked his training routine this offseason, CSN New England reports. Gronkowski is no stranger to injuries, which represents the only real blemish on his fantasy profile, but per the Boston Herald, our No. 1 ranked tight end hopes that his amended training techniques will help prevent avoidable health issues at this stage of his career.
