Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to suit up

Gronkowski (groin) is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Check back for confirmation before game time, but Gronkowski practiced Thursday and Friday and expressed optimism he'd play all week. While the Texans are a good defense, they're missing key pieces of the secondary, and in any event, Gronkowski is virtually unguardable.

