Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expects to play Thursday, may be limited
Gronkowski (thigh) is expected to play Thursday against Tampa Bay, but may be limited in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gronkowski was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday, and although it sounds like an inactive status isn't likely, fantasy owners may have to temper their expectations for the top tight end's usage Thursday night. Dwayne Allen may pick up a few extra snaps as a result, but in any case, it's certainly difficult to even consider benching an active Gronk, given his high upside at a thin fantasy football position.
