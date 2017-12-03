Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Explodes for season-high totals in win

Gronkowski brought in nine of 11 targets for 147 yards in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills.

The 28-year-old's target, reception and yardage totals were all season bests in what was his second 100-yard effort of the campaign. The one blemish on Gronkowski's day came when was flagged for unnecessary roughness with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter for spearing a prone Tre'Davious White, who'd intercepted a pass intended for the Patriots' tight end. A fully healthy Gronkowski has reestablished himself as a top-tier fantasy producer after an injury-shortened 2016, as he's now just 152 yards short of his fourth 1,000-yard season. He'll look to continue building towards that goal against the Dolphins in a Week 14 road tilt on Monday Night Football.