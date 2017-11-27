Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone twice in win
Gronkowski (illness) brought in five of eight targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.
The All-Pro tight end shook off a late-week illness two post his best receiving yardage total since Week 6, which also marked his only other contest with multiple touchdowns this season. Gronkowski has only one 100-yard effort on the campaign, but he naturally remains a top priority for Tom Brady whenever the latter drops back to pass. Perhaps just as important as any numbers he's generated this season, the oft-injured tight end has managed to mostly maintain his health, keeping him on pace to play in 15 games for the first times since 2014. He'll look to continue his solid season against the Bills in Week 13.
