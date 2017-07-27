Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Free of limitations as camp opens
Coach Bill Belichick said Gronkowski shouldn't have any limitations during training camp, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
Gronkowski was medically cleared from last year's back surgery prior to the start of the offseason program and didn't miss any practices at OTAs or minicamp. The Patriots may limit his training camp reps to ensure he stays healthy, but there's been nothing to suggest he won't participate this weekend when practices in full pads begin.
