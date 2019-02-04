Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Game-changing catch in SB LIII win
Gronkowski brought in six of seven targets for 87 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
For the second straight game, Gronkowski made a statement that implies he may not be quite as ready for pasture as some suggested throughout this past regular season. The former All-Pro was the Patriots' second-most productive pass catcher behind Julian Edelman, and it was his clutch 29-yard grab down to the Rams' two-yard line with 7:36 remaining that ultimately tilted a defensive slugfest in New England's favor. Sony Michel pounded into the end zone a play later to snap a 3-3 tie, giving the Pats a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Coupled with his strong effort (6-79) in the AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs, Gronkowski's performance Sunday indicates he still can serve as a downfield threat that's a load to bring down if managed prudently. However, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports the veteran has already said he'll take several weeks this offseason before making a decision on his future, meaning it will likely be awhile before Gronk's 2019 outlook can be determined.
