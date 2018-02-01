Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go for Super Bowl
Gronkowski practiced fully Thursday after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
When asked if he'd have any limitations while playing in Super Bowl LII, Gronkowski relayed that he's "ready to roll, full speed." In addition to Gronkowski, the other three New England players listed on the Patriots' injury report all practiced fully Thursday, setting the stage for the quartet to be available for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.
