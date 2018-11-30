Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go this week
Gronkowski (ankle/back) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski was on the field for 69 of the Patriots' 70 offensive snaps in the team's Week 12 win over the Jets, so it's not especially surprising that he ended up removed from the team's injury report to close out the week. We'll assume that the tight end's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related and as such expect him to be busy once again this weekend, on the heels of hauling in three of his seven targets for 56 yards and a TD last Sunday.
