Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go this week
Gronkowski (thigh) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Gronkowski was listed as a full practice participant Friday, as was QB Tom Brady (shoulder), with the star duo set to work together again this weekend following the tight end's one-game absence. Gronkowski's average of 79.5 receiving yards per game is tops among NFL players at his position.
