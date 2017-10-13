Play

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go this week

Gronkowski (thigh) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Gronkowski was listed as a full practice participant Friday, as was QB Tom Brady (shoulder), with the star duo set to work together again this weekend following the tight end's one-game absence. Gronkowski's average of 79.5 receiving yards per game is tops among NFL players at his position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...