Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go
Gronkowski (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Lions.
Gronkowski, who practiced fully Friday, is thus good to go and set to log his normal heavy allotment of snaps Sunday night. He hauled in just two of four targets for 15 yards against a rugged Jaguars' defense last Sunday, but he's a prime bounce-back candidate in Week 3, especially with Jacob Hollister (three catches for 25 yards last weekend) having been ruled out due to a chest injury.
