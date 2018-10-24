Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has a shot to play Monday
Gronkowski (back) has "a shot" to return to action in Monday's game against the Bills, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.
The tight end didn't practice Wednesday, but he still has some time to gain clearance in advance of Monday night's 8:15 ET kickoff. At this stage, we'd expect Gronkowski to be officially listed as questionable for the contest, but given the timing of the game, ideally his status will gain added clarity before the first wave of NFL kickoffs Sunday. For those willing to roll the dice on Gronkowski in Week 8 lineups, in any case, Buffalo's Charles Clay represents a plug-in with modest upside.
