Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has contract re-worked
The Patriots have re-worked Gronkowski's 2018 contract by adding $1 million in per-game bonuses to it, as well as $3.3 million in incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The adjustment, fueled by reachable statistical benchmarks, increases the maximum value of his deal for the coming season to $13.050 million. Gronkowski was already our top-rated tight end, so this news doesn't really move the fantasy needle. Still, it can't be a bad a thing for the 29-year-old's outlook to be satisfied with his contract terms. More importantly, considering his injury history, is that Gronkowski is healthy and fit as Week 1 approaches. With PPR ace Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, Gronkowski and wideout Chris Hogan are slated to be focal points of the Patriots' passing game early on.
