Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has 'shot' to play Monday
Gronkowski (back) has "a shot" to play in Monday's game against the Bills, a league source told Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.
The tight end didn't practice Wednesday, but he still has some time to gain clearance in advance of the Week 8 contest. It appears likely at this point that Gronkowski will be officially listed as questionable this week, but given the timing of the game, it would be ideal if there was some added clarity on his status before the early slate Sunday. For those willing to take their chances with Gronkowski in weekly lineups if his availability comes down to the wire, Buffalo's Charles Clay represents a plug-in option with modest upside that may be available in most leagues.
