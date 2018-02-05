Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Hauls in two touchdowns during SB LII loss
Gronkowski (concussion) brought in nine of 15 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
The star tight end got off to a slow start before coming on in the second half, logging touchdown receptions of five and four yards from Tom Brady in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. The second score afforded the Patriots a short-lived 33-32 advantage and gave Gronkowski three touchdowns for the fourth consecutive postseason. Despite the fact he's only 28 years of age, the 2010 second-round pick's extensive injury history is notably leading to some rumblings of a possible retirement as per Paul Perillo of the team's official site, but Gronkowski is on record as saying he'll take several weeks to evaluate his future. Ironically, the multi-time Pro Bowler just wrapped up a strong bounce-back season, one that saw him haul in 69 of 106 targets for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games.
