Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Heads into Week 5 with ankle issue

The Patriots' estimated practice report Monday lists Gronkowski (ankle) as a non-participant, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

ESPN.com previously relayed via Adam Schefter that the ankle injury, which prevented Gronkowski from finishing Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins, is not considered serious. That said, it's likely that the tight end will draw a "questionable" injury designation for Thursday night's 8:20 ET kickoff against the Colts and quite possibly end up being viewed as a game-time decision for that contest.

