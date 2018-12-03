Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Held to 26 receiving yards
Gronkowski caught three of four targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.
Although Gronkowski finished third on the team in targets behind Julian Edelman and James White, his four looks were hardly enough to allow him to move the needle. He took a couple of hard hits and appeared hampered at times, but he stayed in the game to help see out the win. Gronkowski appeared to be rounding into form with 56 yards and a score last week, making this performance a bit of a disappointment for fantasy owners anticipating a similar effort. He was facing a rather tough matchup and will look to bounce back against the Dolphins next Sunday.
