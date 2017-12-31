Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Held without a catch Sunday

Gronkowski did not catch any passes in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.

Gronkowski saw his share of double-teams in the contest, but overall he simply wasn't a big part of the team's Week 17 game plan. More importantly, the oft-injured tight end will head into the playoffs healthy and once the Patriots resume action following their first-round bye, we'd expect Gronkowski to reclaim his significant role in the New England passing attack.