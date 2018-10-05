Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Impressive in Week 5 win

Gronkowski (ankle) brought in six of seven targets for 75 yards in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Gronk looked to be back to normal after a pair of lackluster weeks, and he didn't seem to be affected by the ankle injury he'd battled throughout the week. The perennial Pro Bowler was second in receiving yards to James White, and his 75-yard tally was his highest since a 123-yard effort against the Texans in the opener. He'll look to utilize the 10-day break before a Week 6 battle against the Chiefs to further rest his ankle for what could be an offensive shootout.