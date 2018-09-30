Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: In line to play Sunday
Gronkowski (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Aside from Julian Edelman, who is finishing out his four-game suspension Sunday, the Patriots should have their full complement of pass catchers with Gronkowski and Josh Gordon (hamstring) seemingly both on track to play. Gronkowski was limited in practice throughout the week with the ankle injury, but no reports surfaced suggesting that he was ever a serious candidate to sit out Sunday. So long as Gronkowski isn't listed among the Patriots' seven inactives prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, fantasy owners can roll with him in lineups without too much consternation.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: One of 11 players listed as questionable by team•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Stifled by Detroit•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Moving well at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Added to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....