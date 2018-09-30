Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: In line to play Sunday

Gronkowski (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Aside from Julian Edelman, who is finishing out his four-game suspension Sunday, the Patriots should have their full complement of pass catchers with Gronkowski and Josh Gordon (hamstring) seemingly both on track to play. Gronkowski was limited in practice throughout the week with the ankle injury, but no reports surfaced suggesting that he was ever a serious candidate to sit out Sunday. So long as Gronkowski isn't listed among the Patriots' seven inactives prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, fantasy owners can roll with him in lineups without too much consternation.