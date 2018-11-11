Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Inactive against Titans

Gronkowski (back/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With the Patriots on bye in Week 11, the team has added incentive to hold out Gronkowski for another game to give him ample time to recover from the back and ankle issues. Dwayne Allen will likely start at tight end but wouldn't have much of a role in New England's passing attack.

