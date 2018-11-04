Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Inactive Sunday night
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
With both Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister (hamstring) out Sunday night, Dwayne Allen will handle the team's tight end duties. His profile in the Patriots' passing game doesn't figure to be big though, with Gronkowski's targets likely to be largely absorbed by the team's wideout corps.
