Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Inactive Thursday

Gronkowski (thigh) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

With Gronkowski inactive, Dwayne Allen profiles as the top candidate to see added looks at tight end for the Patriots on Thursday, with Jacob Hollister also in the mix for additional snaps. Gronkowski will now look to regain his health in time to return to action Oct. 15 against the Jets.

