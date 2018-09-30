Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Injures ankle Sunday
Gronkowski suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Dolphins and is questionable to return.
Gronkowski was limited in practice in Week 4's practices due to an ankle injury, and this appears to be related. The injury woes simply can't avoid him, and Dwayne Allen is the lone healthy tight end if he can't return.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: In line to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: One of 11 players listed as questionable by team•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Stifled by Detroit•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....